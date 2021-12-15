A permit for a cannabis cultivation project that pitted two prominent northern Santa Barbara County agricultural families against each other was approved Tuesday by the Board of Supervisors on a 4-1 vote.
The decision granted de novo approval of Abel Maldonado’s 48-acre Canna Rios LLC project while denying the appeal filed by the Miller family and its Bien Nacido Vineyards, which is located adjacent to the project site.
First District Supervisor Das Williams, who with the rest of the board generally supported the project, ended up voting “no” after Canna Rios compliance and business manager Brandon Gesicki declined his request to include a company analysis in the project conditions.
Canna Rios used the figure of 1,500 plants per acre to justify its limit of two truck trips per day from the site during the two three-week harvest periods.
Although the conditions of approval limit the project to two daily truck trips, Williams wanted the 1,500-plant limit included, too.
But Brandon Gesicki, compliance and business manager for Canna Rios, preferred to have the flexibility to cultivate more or fewer plants per acre depending upon growing conditions, plant sizes and other such factors.
“I do think it sets a bad precedent for folks to submit things into the record that they’re unwilling to have as part of that project,” Williams said prior to casting his "no" vote.
Maldonado plans to cultivate 46.29 acres of cannabis, with 36 of those acres under hoops, plus a cannabis nursery on 1.45 acres on a 431-acre parcel, replacing a commercial hemp crop grown on the site for several years.
Maldonado said the estimated 400,000 cannabis plants will have less impact than the 2.4 million hemp plants that have been grown on the site.
The project will employ 24 people full time plus another 43 temporary workers during harvest, with flowers to be trucked the same day they’re harvested to the company’s processing, manufacturing and distribution facility in King City.
The Miller family initially raised six main issues in the appeal, then added two more and submitted another 130 pages of supporting information in the days before the hearing.
Generally, the appeal asserted the project was inconsistent with the Comprehensive Plan, the Land Use Development Code and the Williamson Act, failed to comply with the California Environmental Quality Act, did not comply with all laws and regulations for the use on the site, was in conflict with a shared well agreement and new information regarding air pollution required additional environmental study.
“These are very serious issues for the Miller family,” said Courtney Taylor, representing the Millers.
In her presentation, Taylor focused on a change from one water well to another she said would not decrease the impact on the underground surface flow of the Sisquoc and Cuyama rivers that converge at the project site as well as a lack of information on a composting operation in addition to its size.
She also cited issues around an allegedly illegal berm that diverted the Cuyama River, plus emissions of volatile organic compounds and greenhouse gases from what could be as many as 1,200 truck trips per year, not the 52 listed by Canna Rios.
“The analogy that I’ve been using with my clients is, you can’t prepare an emissions factor report using a study fleet of Chevy Volts and then operate the project using Ford F-150s,” Taylor said.
A staff report said Maldonado had revised the project to address the Millers’ concerns by shifting the grow area to provide a 1,000-foot setback from the Bien Nacido tasting room, reducing the size of the staging, composting and waste storage areas, removing the flash-freezing component and adding more hoop structures to help contain odors, avoid issues with pesticide drift and reduce water use.
“We have a great project here,” Maldonado told the board. “I want to say it’s the best cannabis project in all of Santa Barbara County. I’ll put it up against anybody’s.”