More than $9.5 million in federal funds will be flowing into Santa Barbara County for six projects after President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed a spending bill that included Community Project Funding requests from Rep. Salud Carbajal supported by Sen. Dianne Feinstein.
Four North County projects will receive more than $5.2 million of those funds, with Guadalupe leading the allocations at $4.2 million for two projects.
Another $900,000 will go to a project to benefit public health in Lompoc, and a little more than $112,000 will go to the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians for a facilities upgrade that will benefit the community of Santa Ynez.
The balance of the federal funds earmarked for Santa Barbara County will go to projects in the cities of Goleta and Santa Barbara.
Also included in the funding bill are $8 million for three projects in San Luis Obispo County.
LeRoy Park, Guadalupe
Guadalupe Mayor Ariston Julian said the city has already received $1.7 million of that money to complete the second phase of renovations to LeRoy Park by covering additional amenities that were previously unfunded.
Those include adding a 2,000-square-foot extension to the west side of the Community Center, completing the third barbecue area, building an amphitheater on the north side of the park and completing the adult exercise area.
“LeRoy Park has long been an important part of the Guadalupe community and the Santa Barbara region, hosting concerts, family gatherings and other community events,” Feinstein said. “I’m glad to have helped secure this important federal funding for LeRoy Park to undergo renovations so it can continue to be enjoyed by the people of Guadalupe for generations to come.”
Tom Brandeberry, chief executive officer of Los Amigos de Guadalupe, a citizens group that raised $500,000 for the project, expressed appreciation for the federal legislators obtaining the allocation.
“The additional funds will complete this project with a much-needed addition to the community center for a large multipurpose [room] for youth sports, community health education and adult education, like English as a second language,” Brandeberry said.
“The amphitheater with the park itself will be used by the community to strengthen performing arts opportunities for youth and adults,” he added.
Escalante Meadows, Guadalupe
Another $2.5 million in federal funds will be used for the construction of the Escalante Meadows Community Center as part of a low-income housing project by the Housing Authority of Santa Barbara County.
“The Escalante Meadows Community Center, once built, will provide vital early childhood education and wellness services that are otherwise not available to lower-income residents of this community,” said Bob Havlicek, executive director of the Housing Authority.
“This critical funding allows the Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara to finally move forward with construction,” he said.
Lompoc Health Care Center
Carbajal said the federal funding includes $900,000 that will be spent to upgrade the Lompoc Health Care Center.
The project will include building a connection between Primary Care and the Wellness Center to increase the clinic’s capacity and improve patient flow and overall experience.
A portion of the funds will also be used to procure a generator for the Primary Care facility to support the information technology infrastructure and improve the facility’s resilience in the event of a power failure.
“Supporting our residents’ public health needs in Lompoc is vital,” said Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne. “I appreciate the county requesting these funds as well as Congressman Carbajal’s work making sure it was included in this bill.”
Van Do-Reynoso, director of the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department which operates the clinic, said the facility serves 7,410 individuals averaging more than 34,000 patient visits per year.
“This Community Project Funding will allow us to expand our facility to provide greater access to high-quality health care and will further enhance the overall patient experience,” Do-Reynoso said.
Chumash wastewater treatment
The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians will receive $112,340 to pay for an initial engineering analysis of the preferred alternative for expanding the tribe’s wastewater treatment plant so it can also serve the town of Santa Ynez.
Once the analysis is complete and shows the project viable, the project is expected to be funded through a partnership between the tribe and Santa Ynez Community Services District, which currently provides wastewater services to Santa Ynez.
Carbajal said the project will promote responsible water policy in an area experiencing a prolonged period of drought.
Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman, said the Chumash are committed to building out the wastewater system to support both the tribe and its neighbors.
“The prolonged drought in our region makes it imperative that we use the water we have wisely,” Kahn said. “Our current system has won numerous awards from the [Environmental Protection Agency] and other groups for environmental stewardship, and we intend to make this system even more efficient once the expansion is complete.”