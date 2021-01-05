Bob Nelson sworn in as Santa Barbara County 4th District supervisor

In a small, private outdoor ceremony Monday, new 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson was sworn into office by Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Timothy J. Staffell, who once held the seat himself.
The ceremony in Nelson’s hometown of Orcutt was witnessed by his three children, Avery, Andrew and Zeke, and wife Jamie, who held the well-worn Bible on which he placed his left hand to take the oath.
Nelson was unopposed in his bid to succeed Peter Adam, who chose not to seek re-election after two terms representing the 4th District.
The terms of 1st District Supervisor Das Williams and 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann also expired at the end of 2020, and both will return to the board this year after winning re-election outright in the March 3 primary.
As the newest supervisor on the five-member board, Nelson will face something of a trial by fire by serving his first year in the role of chairman, starting with the board’s first meeting of the year Tuesday.
Nelson said over the next four years, he plans to continue his work as a taxpayer advocate to ensure the government operates efficiently and to limit wasteful spending.
His priority issues include North and South County equity, public safety, campaign finance reform and homelessness — he was a volunteer for the Santa Barbara County Homeless Point-in-Time Count last January.
When he announced his candidacy in February 2019, Nelson also pledged to continue his predecessor’s focus on reducing the backlog of maintenance on county roads, buildings, parking lots, parks and other facilities.
Nelson couldn’t be reached and didn’t return requests for comment Tuesday.
After growing up in the 4th District since age 5, it has been his lifelong dream to represent the region and its residents as a supervisor, Nelson said in a prepared statement.
“This is home, where I started my career and where my wife and I are raising our family,” he said. “For this reason, it’s a little surreal [to be 4th District supervisor], but it’s a responsibility that I do not take lightly and a challenge which I am both ready for and qualified to take on.”
Nelson was an advisor to Adam in his 2012 election and served as his chief of staff for the past seven years, during which he said he helped hundreds of constituents and community leaders deal with county bureaucracy.
“As supervisor, my dedication to service as well as the success and safety of my constituents will only strengthen,” he added.
The son of a local minister, Nelson attended Righetti High School, where he was a top swimmer and captain of the water polo team, served as student representative to the school board and wrote articles for the school newspaper.
After graduation in 1997, he earned a degree with honors in business administration from Vanguard University in Costa Mesa while launching a Southern California real estate management company.
He then returned to the Santa Maria area to teach at Lompoc Middle School and both Pioneer Valley High School and Righetti, where he also coached water polo.
At Pioneer Valley, he served as head of the Business Department and was chairman of the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Technology Committee.
He became involved in government issues in 2010 when he formed and led a committee to defeat Measure S, a countywide sales tax measure.
In addition to his duties as Adam’s chief of staff, Nelson has been serving on the Vandenberg Air Force Base Community Advisory Board, the Juvenile Justice Coordinating Council and the Mayor’s Task Force on Youth Safety.
