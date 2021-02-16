You have permission to edit this article.
Buellton City Council holding virtual meeting to further discuss General Plan

The Buellton City Council and Planning Commission will meet for a virtual joint study session at 6 p.m. Feb. 24 to discuss findings in the Baseline Conditions Report and receive comments and policy direction for updating the land use and circulation elements of Buellton’s General Plan. 

The public is invited to attend.

The city's General Plan outlines the community's vision for future growth in business, housing, improvements for transportation networks, parks and public facilities. The plan also focuses on conservation of natural resources.

The meeting can be watched live on CityTV at https://cityofbuellton.com/government/cityTV.php.

To send in comments, email planning@cityofbuellton.com with the subject title “LUCE update.”

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

