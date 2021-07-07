The withdrawal of an appeal of a cannabis cultivation project near Buellton led the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission into a discussion of the process of permits, appeals, public participation and potentially wasted time and money Wednesday.

As part of that discussion, one commissioner raised the potential of considering ordinance revisions that would bring cannabis cultivation applications to the commission before they are approved.

Those concerns weren’t part of Wednesday’s agenda but were apparently discussed as issues related to the appeal being dropped, which eliminated the need for a public hearing or any vote on the project other than to acknowledge the appeal was no longer active.

The appeal had been filed over the land use permit granted to Sun Valley Ranch LLC to cultivate 40 acres of cannabis along Crawford Canyon Road off Drum Canyon Road near Highway 246.

In response to appellants’ concerns, Sun Valley developers agreed to an increased setback of 750 feet from a proposed winery along the closest section of cannabis, and that was included in a revised project description.

Commissioners acknowledged the appeal withdrawal on a 4-0 vote, with 4th District Commissioner and Chairman Larry Ferini absent and 1st District Commissioner Michael Cooney filling in to lead the meeting.

Fifth District Commissioner Dan Blough raised a number of questions about permits and appeals and said he looked forward to an opportunity to modify the process, restating his position that all cannabis cultivation operations should require a conditional use permit rather than, in some cases, just a land use permit.

Land use permits are approved by the planning director and only come before the commission on appeal; conditional use permits must come before the commission for approval and provide greater latitude for conditions that might be imposed.

“I think there’s been damn few LUPs that have not been appealed to the Planning Commission,” Bough said. “I think it’s been a complete waste of time and money.”

But if an application came to the commissioners first, they could set the conditions that had to be met.

He was also concerned the public wouldn’t know what changes had been made to a project through an agreement between the applicants and appellants if the appeal was withdrawn and there was no hearing.

Blough noted the commission had received a public comment letter on the Sun Valley project, and other members of the public might have expected to comment during the appeal hearing.

But without a hearing on the appeal, issues raised in the letter and those other members of the public might have raised wouldn’t be considered.

“So did we prevent the public from being able to properly participate in the decision we make?” Blough asked.

Second District Commissioner Laura Bridley said she didn’t have a problem with agreements reached outside the commission.

“I am appreciative when applicants and appellants do the hard work … and come to us with a resolution of private parties, because frankly they’re the ones that have to live with it long after we are done with the commission,” she said.

Third District Commissioner John Parke said he encourages applicants and appellants to reach agreements, which can be used as examples for other project applications unless the settlements are not made publicly.

But he also noted applicants are reluctant to reach agreements that change the project significantly, because that opens another appeal period.

“When they reach a settlement, they want it over and done with,” Parke said. “They certainly don’t want another cast of characters appealing the project.”

Jeff Wilson, the commission secretary, said more settlements are being reached that don’t change the conditions of the original permit, which allows the appeal to be withdrawn and the permit to stand.

If a settlements results in significant changes and the appeal is not withdrawn, it would come before the commission.

He also noted that if changes were significant enough to require a new permit, that would trigger a new appeal period.

Blough also raised the possibility of applicants having someone file a “straw appeal,” giving the public the impression they could provide their comments at the appeal hearing, then withdraw it as the appeal period expires, giving no one else the chance to file an appeal.

“If I’m a land use planner, I’m going to counsel my clients to automatically appeal,” he said.