Existing conditions at the ABL Partners LP planned cannabis cultivation site as seen from Highway 246 are shown in the bottom photo, while a simulation of how it will appear after the project is completed and landscaping matures is shown in the top photo. The images were included in a Santa Barbara County Planning and Development Department report on the project.
A drawing shows how hoop houses will be positioned on a 5.09-acre site where cannabis cultivation is planned by ABL Partners LP alongside Highway 246 near Lompoc. The layout was included in a Santa Barbara County Planning and Development Department staff report on the project.
A map from the Santa Barbara County Planning and Development Department shows the site, at center, near Lompoc where ABL Partners LP plans to grow 5.09 acres of cannabis under hoop structures.
Contributed
Existing conditions at the ABL Partners LP planned cannabis cultivation site as seen from Highway 246 are shown in the bottom photo, while a simulation of how it will appear after the project is completed and landscaping matures is shown in the top photo. The images were included in a Santa Barbara County Planning and Development Department report on the project.
Contributed
A drawing shows how hoop houses will be positioned on a 5.09-acre site where cannabis cultivation is planned by ABL Partners LP alongside Highway 246 near Lompoc. The layout was included in a Santa Barbara County Planning and Development Department staff report on the project.
A plan to grow cannabis on about 5 acres alongside Highway 246 near the Good Samaritan Shelter in Lompoc got the green light after a neighbor withdrew his appeal of the permit approved by the Santa Barbara County Planning and Development Department director.
The County Planning Commission was prepared Tuesday to hear the appeal filed by Sweeney Road resident Pierre La Barge of La Barge Vineyards LLC over the land use permit allowing ABL Partners LP to cultivate cannabis at the site, which has access from Sweeney Road.
But the hearing was canceled after the appeal was withdrawn by La Barge’s attorney Courtney E. Taylor, who said the two sides had reached a settlement, although what that entailed was not specified.
A Planning and Development Department staff report listed four points of appeal — a failure to demonstrate an adequate water supply; failure to comply with the Comprehensive Plan; changed circumstances and new information regarding water use; and substantially increased agricultural land use conflicts following a Uniform Rules amendment.
In its recommendation to the commission, the staff refuted the claims and said they were without merit.
In a 16-page letter accompanying the appeal, La Barge’s attorney Marc Chytilo detailed other issues, including the project being out of character with the neighborhood of ranchettes and located near a school bus stop, noting it’s one of seven cannabis projects planned in that area.
“The project parcel, in addition to the other two adjacent [projects] proposed by the same operator, will surround the Good Samaritan Shelter on three sides, which serves as an emergency shelter for individuals and families, a community for whom exposure to the production of recreational drugs creates considerable tension and temptation," Chytilo wrote.
He argued there was inadequate evidence in the record to support the director’s findings for approval of the permit.
ABL Partners plans to grow cannabis under hoop structures on 5.09 acres of a 10.22-acre parcel, with four crop cycles per year and harvesting at varied times.
Harvested product will be transported off-site the same day for processing elsewhere, according to the staff report.
The project also includes development of an 1,800-square-foot water treatment and equipment storage barn, two 5,100-gallon water storage tanks, four 120-square-foot storage sheds, eight employee parking spaces, four delivery and transport parking spaces, and a 5,595-square-foot vegetated drainage swale.
On-site groundwater wells will provide water for irrigation, and a total of 1.29 acres of the parcel will remain in native coyote brush scrub, the report said.
Screening will be provided by approximately 31,613 square feet of landscaping planted along the security fence line.
Photos: Together We Thrive links wine, cannabis, tourism
Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne, with microphone, speaks as other members of the "Together We Thrive" panel of vintners and cannabis growers discuss a tourism marketing partnership between the two industries on Wednesday at Industrial Eats Grand Ballroom in Buellton.
Photos: Together We Thrive links wine, cannabis, tourism
Winemaker Wes Hagen, left, and John De Friel, president of the Lompoc Valley Cannabis Association, listen as fellow "Together We Thrive" panelists of vintners and cannabis growers discuss a tourism marketing partnership between the two industries on Wednesday at Industrial Eats Grand Ballroom in Buellton.
Photos: Together We Thrive links wine, cannabis, tourism
Retired vineyard and winery owner Steve Pepe speaks as members of the "Together We Thrive" panel of vintners and cannabis growers discuss a tourism marketing partnership between the two industries Wednesday at Industrial Eats Grand Ballroom in Buellton.
Photos: Together We Thrive links wine, cannabis, tourism
An overflow crowd listens Wednesday inside the Industrial Eats Grand Ballroom in Buellton during the "Together We Thrive" panel of vintners and cannabis growers. The group hopes to promote a new joint tourism marketing program in Santa Barbara County.
Photos: Together We Thrive links wine, cannabis, tourism
Jennifer Zacharias speaks during the Together We Thrive panel of vintners and cannabis growers discuss a partnership between the two industries on Wednesday at Industrial Eats Grand Ballroom in Buellton.
Photos: Together We Thrive links wine, cannabis, tourism
Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne, with microphone, speaks as other members of the "Together We Thrive" panel of vintners and cannabis growers discuss a tourism marketing partnership between the two industries on Wednesday at Industrial Eats Grand Ballroom in Buellton.
Photos: Together We Thrive links wine, cannabis, tourism
Winemaker Wes Hagen, left, and John De Friel, president of the Lompoc Valley Cannabis Association, listen as fellow "Together We Thrive" panelists of vintners and cannabis growers discuss a tourism marketing partnership between the two industries on Wednesday at Industrial Eats Grand Ballroom in Buellton.
Photos: Together We Thrive links wine, cannabis, tourism
Retired vineyard and winery owner Steve Pepe speaks as members of the "Together We Thrive" panel of vintners and cannabis growers discuss a tourism marketing partnership between the two industries Wednesday at Industrial Eats Grand Ballroom in Buellton.
Photos: Together We Thrive links wine, cannabis, tourism
An overflow crowd listens Wednesday inside the Industrial Eats Grand Ballroom in Buellton during the "Together We Thrive" panel of vintners and cannabis growers. The group hopes to promote a new joint tourism marketing program in Santa Barbara County.
Photos: Together We Thrive links wine, cannabis, tourism
Jennifer Zacharias speaks during the Together We Thrive panel of vintners and cannabis growers discuss a partnership between the two industries on Wednesday at Industrial Eats Grand Ballroom in Buellton.