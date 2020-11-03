UPDATE: Carbajal leads Caldwell in early 24th Congressional District results

Democratic incumbent Salud Carbajal is leading Republican challenger Andy Caldwell in the race for the 24th Congressional District seat, according to the first unofficial results released by the California Secretary of State’s Office.

Initial results show Salud, a Santa Barbara resident, holding the lead with 162,992 votes, or 62.9%, to 96,044 votes, or 37.1%, for Caldwell, a resident of Santa Maria, with 229 of 363 precincts reporting.

The results combine the totals from ballots counted by three counties’ elections offices, as the 24th Congressional District consists of all of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties and a section of Ventura County down the coast to Ventura plus the northern part of the county, consisting almost entirely of Los Padres National Forest land.

Following the first round of results, Carbajal said it was too early to make any predictions about the outcome.

"Clearly the early results are very favorable," he said. "I hope this will be the trend."

Carbajal attributed his lead to the clear differences between himself and Caldwell.

"I think his views are a little extreme and out of step with the Central Coast," Carbajal said, citing Caldwell's lack of support for economic relief and women's right to choose their health care and his support for more offshore oil development and Donald Trump's performance as president.

"When you look at those issues, there couldn't be a clearer difference," he said.

Caldwell agreed the early results might not reflect the final totals because of all the votes cast and ballots turned in Tuesday that had yet to be counted.