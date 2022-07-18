Congressman Salud Carbajal will host two telephone town hall meetings to provide updates to his constituents and take questions from across the three counties he represents.
The town hall for residents of San Luis Obispo County will take place at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. More information about the meeting is available at https://fb.me/e/3HX2AfC1B.
Residents of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties can join their town hall meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 27. For more information about the meeting, visit https://fb.me/e/3fPxUnviY.
To sign up to participate in either town hall meeting, visit Carbajal’s website at https://carbajal.house.gov/live/.
The events will also be broadcast live on the congressman’s website as well as his Twitter and Facebook accounts.