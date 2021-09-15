Central Coast voters generally mirrored statewide numbers in the failed attempt to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom, according to unofficial results released Wednesday by the California Secretary of State’s Office and county election officials.

Results of the Sept. 14 election aren’t scheduled to be certified until Oct. 22, but the preliminary totals show 63.9% of Californians rejected Newsom’s recall, with approximately 5.8 million voting “no” and 3.3 million, or 36.1%, voting yes.

In liberal-leaning Santa Barbara County, 68,185 voters, or 65% of those who cast ballots, said “no” to recalling the Democratic governor, while 36,713, or 35%, wanted Newsom out of office.

Santa Barbara County’s turnout of 44.1% of 238,548 registered voters was higher than the statewide turnout of 41.6%.

In more conservative San Luis Obispo County, the recall was rejected by a lower margin, with 32,903 voters, or 58.5%, casting ballots opposing the recall and 23,306 voters, or 41.5%, supporting the effort.

At 30.6% of registered voters, the turnout in San Luis Obispo County was even lower than statewide, but the turnout was 46.5% in Ventura County, where a total of 140,083 voters, or 59.5%, cast “no” ballots and 95,203,or 40.5%, said “yes.”

In all, 31 counties, including the state’s most populous, opposed the recall, compared to 27 mostly rural counties where it was supported.

All California’s coastal counties except Del Norte voted against the recall, as did some of the more inland coastal counties around the Bay Area, inland Southern California counties and three counties in and east of the Sierra Nevada.

The recall was strongly supported in the northern, Central Valley and Sierra Nevada counties.

Had the recall succeeded, it appears Republican Larry Elder would have taken over Newsom’s seat in Sacramento, garnering far more votes than second-place finisher and Democrat Kevin Paffrath, according to the unofficial results.

Elder captured the most votes in every county except San Francisco, where Paffrath was the voters’ choice.

Statewide, Elder picked up approximately 2.4 million votes for 46.9% of the ballots cast, while Paffrath finished second with 497,376 votes for 9.8%. Republican Kevin L. Faulconer came in third with 436,070 votes for 8.6% of the ballots cast.

Those three finished in the same order in Santa Barbara County, where Elder received 26,953 votes for 44.5%, Paffrath gathered 6,249 votes for 10.3% and Faulconer pulled in 4,261 votes for 7%.

The order was the same in SLO County, with Elder garnering 16,729 votes for 49.3%, Paffrath receiving 4,119 votes for 12.1% and Faulconer picking up 2,629 votes for 7.7%.

But in Ventura County, voters shook up the order a bit, still giving Elder the top spot with 74,654 votes for 54.8%, but they put Faulconer in second place with 10,963 votes for 8.1% and Paffrath in third with 10,823 votes or 7.9% of the ballots cast.

Most voters chose to cast their ballots via mail in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, although the two methods were not differentiated in the state or Ventura County election information.

In Santa Barbara County, 97,821 voters cast mail-in ballots compared to 7,392 who went to the polls.

SLO County voters cast 52,800 votes by mail, while 3,690 went to the polls.