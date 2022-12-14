Lompoc, voter, 110822, Wood.jpg
A Lompoc poll worker directs a voter to a voting booth on Election Day, Nov. 8. Certified results from Santa Barbara County's ballots were delivered to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

 Len Wood, Contributor

Certified results of the Nov. 8 General Election for Santa Barbara County were delivered to the Board of Supervisors by Joe Holland, clerk-recorder-assessor and registrar of voters, and were accepted by a unanimous vote as part of the administrative agenda Tuesday.

Final results came after the County Elections Office reviewed the 61,130 ballots that remained uncounted two days after Election Day, and the results remained unchanged from the last update from the County Elections Office.

Here’s a summary of countywide and North County races from the certified statement of results:

