Challengers Porter, de Werd take early lead in race for Santa Barbara County Board of Education seats

Early results for the Santa Barbara County Board of Education District 3 and 4 races show strong leads for incumbent challengers Bruce Porter and Michelle de Werd.

In the District 3 race – considered to represent the most diversified swath of the county – Santa Ynez candidate Bruce Porter has 9,782 votes, or 55%, while incumbent Richard E. Fulton of Santa Barbara has so far gathered 7,904 votes, or 44.44%.

In a face off against two challengers to reclaim her seat, District 4 incumbent Roberta E. Heter is falling in early polls with 5,777 or 34.63% of votes to Michelle de Werd of Los Olivos. An early and sizable lead taken by de Werd with 7,642 votes or 45.82%, also beats out second challenger former Solvang mayor, Jim Richardson, who is trailing in the polls with 3,157 votes or 18.93%.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Education race encompasses Districts 2, 3, 4 and 6, all of which will name one winner in the election. Election results are unofficial until certified by the county.

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News.

