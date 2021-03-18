Cities, county given shares of 24.9K needed housing units

Santa Barbara County and its cities on Thursday were given their shares of the 24,856 housing units the Regional Housing Needs Assessment says the county must provide over the next eight years to meet the demand for living spaces.

Of the total, 40% is assigned to the North County, with 60% going to the South Coast area because it provides 60% of the jobs in the county, under the plan adopted by the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments.

SBCAG formally adopted the method of determining the allocations, as well as the number of housing units themselves, on a 12-1 vote.

Carpinteria Vice Mayor Al Clark cast the dissenting vote because he was “kind of ticked off” about the number of housing units his city is expected to provide for those at and above the moderate-income level.

Mike Becker, director of planning for SBCAG, outlined the process and the percentages and numbers in a brief report to the board.