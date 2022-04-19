Cities that contract for services from Santa Barbara County Animal Services Division are facing cost increases starting next fiscal year, but the big one-year jumps that were initially proposed will be phased in over a five-year period.
The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday rejected the staff’s proposed one-year increase in contract costs that would have averaged 20.8%.
On a 4-0 vote, with 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson absent, the board opted for the five-year plan instead.
The increases are the result of an analysis and recommendations by MGT Consulting Group Inc. as part of the county’s effort to recover the full costs of providing services and eliminate subsidies.
Four options supervisors were given included continuing as is with contributions from both the General Fund and Tobacco Settlement Fund, contributions from one or the other of those sources and no contributions at all.
Under the five-year phase-in, contract costs will rise an average of 3.3% the first year, then 5.7%, 5.5%, 5.3% and 5.2% in subsequent years, which include an allowance for the increase in the Consumer Price Index after the first year.
The dollar increase for the seven cities and the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians would total $418,600 under the one-year increase.
Under the five-year phase-in, the dollar increase the first year will total $83,720, and by the fifth year the cumulative increase will be $657,283.
Representatives of BUNS, or Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter, the Animal Shelter Assistance Program, or ASAP Cats, and a longtime animal shelter volunteer all urged the board to consider the impact of cost increases on the cities.
“ASAP’s concern is that when cities are faced with sudden and significant increases in the costs of what they’re obligated to do for animals in their jurisdictions, they will splinter in different directions, creating confusion for the communities we all serve, substituting costs for value,” said Bernard Kelmenson, president of the board of ASAP Cats.
“Eventually, this can lead the county as a whole to doing less for animal care and, unfortunately, euthanizing more,” he said.
Longtime volunteer Elizabeth Reed pointed out cities might decide to hire private firms for animal services, and the county would have no oversight or control.
Animal welfare activist Lee Heller said the Humane Society is actively seeking such contracts and claimed the organization can provide cheaper service because their employees are paid less and its services are inferior.
Several of the speakers said this isn’t the time to be imposing large cost increases on cities that are struggling to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, but supervisors weren’t convinced that cities are having severe financial difficulties.
But they agreed that sudden increases could cause cities to pull out of their service contracts, which would result in a financial impact not only on Animal Services’ fee revenues but also on service costs for the remaining cities.
“If one city decides they don’t believe this is fair … the whole thing becomes unsustainable and, you know, there’s a rush to the exits,” said 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart, who noted “we are better together in these things.”
County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato pointed out the costs in the proposed schedule are based on current costs, but those could change over five years.
Among the North County cities, Santa Maria’s current contract is $830,800, which under the one-year increase would rise by $148,700. Under the five-year plan the city’s cumulative increase will be $245,658.
Guadalupe’s current contract is for $61,900, which under the one-year plan would rise by $14,200. Under the five-year phase-in, its cumulative increase will be $21,650.
Lompoc’s current $341,700 contract would rise by $27,800 under the one-year increase and by $65,276 at the fifth year of the phase-in. Buellton’s current $42,400 contract would rise by $7,100 under the single-year increase and by $12,013 under the five-year plan.
Solvang’s current contract of $47,200 would rise by $3,100 under the one-year increase and $8,224 by the fifth year. The current Chumash contract of $2,200 would rise by $100 in the one-year jump and by $336 over the five-year period.