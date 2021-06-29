Santa Barbara County Citizens Independent Redistricting Commission will host its first in-person hearing on redrawing supervisorial district boundaries at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 7.
The hearing will take place in the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission Hearing Room at 123 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara but will also be accessible over Zoom for those unable to attend in person, a commission spokesman said.
Commissioners will focus on the county’s 1st Supervisorial District, which encompasses the city of Carpinteria, parts of the city of Santa Barbara and the unincorporated areas of Carpinteria Valley, Summerland, Montecito, Mission Canyon and the Cuyama Valley.
Additional hearings will be held in each supervisorial district throughout the summer and fall to provide information about the redistricting process and to solicit residents' feedback on where new supervisorial district boundaries should be drawn.
A hearing for the 4th Supervisorial District is set for 6:15 p.m. July 12 and another for the 3rd Supervisorial District is planned for 6 p.m. Aug. 12, although locations have not been determined yet.
But another in-person hearing is set for 6 p.m. Aug. 4 in the Board of Supervisors Hearing Room of the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Administration Building at 511 E. Lakeside Parkway in Santa Maria.
Every 10 years, local governments use new data from the U.S. census to redraw district boundaries to reflect how local populations have changed.
The Citizens Independent Redistricting Commission was created in an effort to provide a nonpartisan, unbiased redistricting process for county supervisorial districts, but it is not involved in redistricting cities and school districts.
County residents can help shape supervisorial districts by participating in the commission’s hearings and workshops as well as submitting draft maps to the commission, the spokesman said.
“Our commission is committed to a transparent effort that reaches all corners of Santa Barbara County,” said commission Chairman Glenn Morris. “I encourage interest groups, good government groups and all individuals to learn more and engage with us.”
Meeting locations, agendas and presentations can be accessed on the commission’s dedicated redistricting website at https://drawsantabarbaracounty.org/.
For more information, email redistricting@countyofsb.org.