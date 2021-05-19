The Lompoc City Council will hold a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss the city's allocation of American Rescue Plan Act relief funds.
Lompoc is set to receive $13.19 million in community improvement funds through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Areas that could receive funding include the city's fire and police departments, public works, library, and parks and recreation divisions.
Community members were asked to prioritize funding areas in an online survey, which will be presented to the Lompoc City Council during the special meeting.
Residents can attend the meeting in person at Lompoc City Hall, or watch the TAP TV broadcast on Channel 23 as well as on the city's website at www.cityoflompoc.com. The meeting also can be heard on KPEG 100.9 FM.
During the meeting, residents can provide additional feedback in person or by calling 805-875-8201 during times slated for public comment.
Public comments may be sent via email by 4 p.m. Thursday to s_haddon@ci.lompoc.ca.us.