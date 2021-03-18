Coastal Commission considers State Parks’ Oceano Dunes plan

Members of the California Coastal Commission continued to question State Parks Department’s proposed public works plan for the Oceano Dunes District on Thursday evening after an entire day of presentations and public comments focusing on the off-highway vehicle park.
As of 6 p.m. Thursday evening, commissioners had not reached a decision and were still asking questions of staff about the plan and the alternative recommendation from staff that would end off-highway vehicle use in the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area over a five-year period.
Many of the questions being posed to staff as well as State Parks representatives centered on the staff’s proposal to put as many as 500 campers on the beach between Pier Avenue in Oceano and West Grand Avenue in Grover Beach.
It’s a proposal State Parks officials said is not feasible due to differences in the topography there compared to the area south of Pier Avenue, where 500 campsites are permitted and previously 1,000 were allowed.
Other questions involved the increase in traffic in Grover Beach, at the West Grand Avenue entrance and on the beach between that entrance and Pier Avenue; progress State Parks has made in reducing particulate air pollution; impacts on wildlife from night driving; handicapped accessibility; and economic impacts.
Jack Ainsworth, the Coastal Commission’s executive director, said the staff simply can’t find that off-road use is consistent with the California Coastal Act but the staff’s recommended alternative would protect the habitat and coastal resources.
“It does not close the park down,” he said. “It reimagines what the park can be. … The world has changed from 40 years ago, and we must evolve to preserve our coastal resources. … Continued OHV use will continue to degrade the habitat.”
Under the State Parks proposal, Oso Flaco Lake could have as many as 20 guest cabins, 100 tent campsites and 200 recreational vehicle camping spots as well as new restrooms, hiking trails, a bicycle loop and a paved concession area if the California State Parks Department’s draft plan is approved.
A new southern access to the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area is also part of the plan, with two optional routes proposed starting near the parking area and heading north, then west into the off-roading park.
Coastal Commission staff wants to transform high-impact activities like off-roading into low-impact uses like hiking, biking, horseback riding and bird watching in the park, which the staff says is virtually all environmentally sensitive habitat.
To reach that goal, the staff proposes eliminating off-highway vehicle use, halting vehicle beach access at Pier Avenue in Oceano, barring all motorized vehicles south of that point and restoring that area to its natural bluffs and dunes habitat.
Due to the size and complexity of vehicle use, those changes would have to be phased in over five years, the staff report says.
