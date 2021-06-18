In an effort to combat climate change, Santa Barbara County is developing an Active Transportation Plan for unincorporated areas and is conducting Community Brainstorms to gather residents’ opinions about what’s needed.

The plan will focus on active transportation infrastructure as well as program strategies to promote safety, mobility and access while reducing carbon emissions and promoting public health, a county spokesman said.

Active transportation refers to such activities as walking and bicycle riding.

Community Brainstorms conducted from 5:30 to 7 p.m. via Zoom are set Wednesday for the Cuyama Valley, June 30 for the Santa Ynez Valley and July 15 for the Santa Maria Valley.

The first session, for the Lompoc Valley, was held Thursday, but those who missed it can provide their input via a map-based survey on the Active Transportation Plan website at https://sbco.mysocialpinpoint.com/atphome.

Links to register for and attend upcoming Community Brainstorm sessions are also available on the website.