Congressman Salud Carbajal says he's recovering from ‘mild’ COVID-19 symptoms
Congressman Salud Carbajal says he's recovering from ‘mild’ COVID-19 symptoms

Congressman Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, said Wednesday he’s recovering from the COVID-19 he was diagnosed with last week and expects to soon complete his quarantine and isolation.

“For the most part, my symptoms have been mild — I’ve had fatigue, body aches, fever, loss of appetite and chills,” Carbajal said. “Oftentimes, the symptoms would come and go.

“For the most part, they’ve dissipated, and the doctor’s told me that as soon as they completely dissipate I should be able to complete my quarantine and isolation,” he added.

Carbajal said he’s lost weight as a result of not having any appetite.

“I’m lucky I’ve had more mild symptoms, but others have had real challenges with this virus,” he said, advising constituents to make sure they are social distancing and wearing a face mask.

Carbajal is facing a challenge from Republican Andy Caldwell of Santa Maria for his 24th Congressional District seat, and both are slated to respond to questions about the issues in a virtual forum, prompted by Carbajal’s COVID-19 diagnosis, to be presented by KEYT-TV at 4 p.m. Saturday.

