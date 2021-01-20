Congressman Salud Carbajal says Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony inspiring, focused

From Congressman Salud Carbajal’s perspective, the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris was smaller and shorter than usual but inspiring and focused on the future.

Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, personally attended the inauguration ceremony Wednesday morning but sat at a socially distanced location below and about 20 yards in front of the podium, rather than above and behind it where members of Congress would normally be seated.

In general, he described a ceremony attended by an optimistic crowd, encouraged by Biden’s speech outlining the new course along which he hopes to steer the country, but also where heavy security was an obvious presence.

“It was very exciting and exhilarating to see yet another peaceful transition of our presidency and to see the Biden-Harris administration seated,” Carbajal said shortly after the ceremony, noting it was not only different but also historic in many ways, including the inauguration of the first woman and first person of color as vice president.

Another break from tradition was that not all the still-living former presidents attended the inauguration.