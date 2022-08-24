A new report shows a wide range in the costs to deliver meals to seniors and the disabled among nine nonprofit organizations in Santa Barbara County, which provides only about 5% of the funds needed to provide those services.
Still, the Board of Supervisors wants to find ways the county can support their operations other than providing money as well as come up with a funding plan that will give the organizations some sense of financial certainty.
After hearing the report Tuesday, supervisors unanimously directed the staff to survey the nine providers about whether they’re willing to partner with the county to improve their work.
The report came about after the Santa Ynez Valley Senior Citizens Foundation was not allocated the funds requested during the county’s budget hearings earlier this year, although individual supervisors contributed enough from their districts’ discretionary funds to fill the request.
“When looking at the current array of services being provided and the size of the population being served, it is important to recognize that the COVID pandemic changed the landscape in the delivery of meals to seniors and the disabled,” said Daniel Nielson, director of the Department of Social Services, who delivered the report.
Meal delivery organizations have tried to adapt to the new landscape, but how they will operate when the health emergency is lifted is unknown, Nielson said.
Nine nonprofit organizations responded to the county’s inquiries — Santa Maria Valley Meals on Wheels, Santa Ynez Valley Senior Citizens Foundation, Meals on Wheels Lompoc, Atterdag at Home Meals on Wheels, Santa Ynez Valley People Helping People, Organic Soup Kitchen, Food from the Heart, Santa Barbara Meals on Wheels and Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens-Area Agency on Aging.
Together, the nine organizations deliver 8,850 meals per week to 2,419 clients, with the costs per meal ranging from a low of $3.50 to a high of $15 and an average of $7.66, according to the report delivered by Daniel Nielson, director of the Department of Social Services.
Contributions toward the meals requested of the clients ranged from nothing to $10 per meal.
Nielson said the wide range in costs was the result of a variety of factors, including whether meals were prepared by the organization or a contractor and whether delivery drivers were paid or volunteers.
Four of the organizations prepare their own meals, while five used a contractor. Three of them used both paid and volunteer drivers.
Only six of the organizations provided complete information on funding sources, but those six had a total of more than $3 million in funding, with the county providing just $137,500 of that.
The majority of funding came from state, city, federal and charitable sources, Nielson said.
Only one of the organizations had a small waiting list of people seeking help with meals, and those are resolved within a week or two, he said.
He noted the report didn’t take into account the value of volunteer services and donated foods, and he said some clients don’t have an ability to take full advantage of the meals.
The report also didn’t show the value of interaction between drivers and clients on recipients’ mental and physical health.
“I think these groups are doing an outstanding job, the fact that there’s not a waiting list leads us to that conclusion,” said 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino. “I’m OK with our funding level right now, what we provide when we need to provide it, and I guess that’s what we are — the backstop when it hits the fan.”
First District Supervisor Das Williams said he was OK with the funding level as it is now.
“But I would say I’m very uncomfortable with expanding it without some kind of criteria or process,” Williams said.
He said the county should set up a competitive process, a criteria-based system or simply provide a certain amount per meal.
“I think the thing that strikes me … is how small the county’s financial contribution is,” 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart said, noting it’s about 5% of the total contribution. “So it’s an enormously effective program.”
He added, “Changing what this very effective program is doing is dangerous.”
Board Chairman and 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann disagreed and said the lack of waiting lists doesn’t indicate need.
She said the system isn’t working very well.
“There are real issues here, and while I would never want to interfere with how intensely these nine organizations are committed to this, I really think we need some broader, overarching criteria or structure for this,” Hartmann said.
She said she liked the idea of providing a certain amount per meal in the short term, but added someone needs to figure out a long-term strategy.