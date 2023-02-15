021523-smt-photo-SBCAS-reunification

Santa Barbara County Animal Services released its annual report for 2022, and in it the department highlighted the impact that SBCAS played in reuniting a pair of 29-year-old macaws, Heckle and Jeckle, with Charlotte after she was involved in a traffic collision while vacationing in Solvang. 

 Santa Barbara County Animal Services, Contributed

Santa Barbara County Animal Services released its annual report this week and included a breakdown of services that the department provided as well as a community story that highlighted the organization's growing foster program. 

According to the SBCAS report, in 2022 animal services provided care for 4,601 animals, which was a near 3% increase in animals compared to 2021. The year also saw a significant increase of placements of pets to families, resulting in 1,934 adoptions and 1,246 foster matches for the year. 

Animal Services Director Sarah Aguilar said in the report that the work SBCAS is doing to build the largest foster network on the Central Coast is creating more flexibility to adapt to the community’s needs, and resulting in fewer animals living isolated in kennels.

021523-smt-photo-SBCAS-Calls

In 2022, Santa Barbara County Animal Services reported that animal control officers responded to 9,476 calls for service. This graphic provides a breakdown of the most prominent call types animal control officers were called to through the year. 
Download PDF SBCAS 2022 Annual Report

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0