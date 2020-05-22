County gearing up for cannabis retail storefront license community meetings to be held online

County officials previously estimated that once the applications are received, it could take a year before operators can obtain licenses and permits.

Melekian said the staff is working to better align the land use permit and business license application processes to address some of the conflicts between the two that have slowed their processing.

To date, the county has received a total of 189 permit applications and issued 16 land use permits and four coastal development permits. The rest are still pending.

Of the 72 business license applications submitted, the county has issued 10 licenses.

As far as tax revenue, the county has collected $6.7 million for the first three quarters of the 2019-20 fiscal year compared to $6.8 million for all four quarters of the 2018-19 fiscal year.

But Melekian pointed out that because some processes had changed in response to COVID-19 restrictions, nearly $800,000 in third quarter tax revenue wasn’t posted until the first day of the fourth quarter.

So without the COVID-19 changes, third quarter tax revenue would probably have been nearly $7.5 million, even though 44 of the county’s 113 operators reported no gross revenues and 23 of them filed no reports at all.