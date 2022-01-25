A proposal to purchase and convert a Santa Maria motel to provide housing for homeless individuals fell apart Tuesday when Santa Barbara County officials pulled a request to allocate nearly $3.5 million as a local match for a state Homekey grant.
The request, which had been placed on the Board of Supervisors administrative agenda, was pulled by the Community Services Department after Santa Maria City Council members and a Police Department official strongly objected to the proposal.
The Housing Authority of Santa Barbara County had asked the county to provide the funds in order to obtain a Homekey grant of more than $17.9 million to purchase Motel 6 on East Main Street, then convert it for homeless housing.
Councilman Carlos Escobedo, who represents the city’s 1st District, asked the board to “not close the conversation” about the project before the proposal could be discussed at a City Council meeting.
But 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino said he had spoken with Mayor Alice Patino, 4th District Councilwoman Etta Waterfield and an officer of the Santa Maria Police Department, who all said they strongly opposed the project for a number of reasons.
“In bringing this to their attention, I realized the only way something like this was going to succeed is that we would have a collaborative partnership with the city and the county working together,” Lavagnino said. “And when they expressed their very strong opposition to it, I realized we were not going to be successful.”
He said the city officials did raise some legitimate concerns, noting a couple of Housing Authority projects in the city are “not performing as we envisioned they would perform.”
But Lavagnino said he doesn’t believe the issue is completely closed, and he believes the county can address all the city’s concerns to build support for it.
Speaking during public comment, Andy Caldwell of the Coalition of Labor, Agriculture and Business criticized the way the county handled the issue, including not having it discussed by the City Council weeks ago and leaving out information in the item listing on the supervisors’ agenda.
“As many of you know, I’ve been watching the county for 30 years, and I’ve never, ever in that 30 years seen the county of Santa Barbara launch a project with this potential for controversy without collaborating and consulting with the affected party,” Caldwell said.
He said the city would lose bed tax, property tax and incur additional security costs, claiming the city has had a 1,000% increase in law enforcement calls at another such facility.
Caldwell claimed the neighbors didn’t know about the project, which is a little more than a block away from a school and on Main Street, which he called the gateway to Santa Maria from Highway 101.
“This whole thing had subterfuge written all over it, and it’s just not a good way to treat the largest city in the county that has their own problems,” Caldwell said, asking why not write a check to the city for $20 million and ask what project the city would like to have?
Responding to his comments, Lavagnino said, “First off, the reason I wouldn’t write a check for $20 million to the city of Santa Maria is they just took $5 million of (American Rescue Plan Act) money that we could be using to address the homeless issue and gave it as bonuses to their employees, so I don’t plan on doing that anytime soon.”
He said the reason it was added to the agenda so quickly is because there is a Jan. 31 deadline for part of the application, and the county did speak with the city about it and listened to officials’ concerns.
“But the problem I see on all of these homeless issues — and we’re going to run into this as we move forward with them — is there is no solution, there is no easy answer,” Lavagnino said. “If the Motel 6 on Main Street is not the place, I don’t know where is.
“Everybody is always telling me, 'Well, we don’t want it here, we don’t want it there,'” he continued. “And as far as saying people get off the freeway at Main Street and the first thing they’re going to see is a homeless shelter, the first thing they’re going to see coming into Santa Maria is a homeless encampment the size of a small city in the riverbed that nobody’s addressing.”
Second District Supervisor Gregg Hart said the county needs to resolve the issues at other homeless housing projects, and if it can demonstrate success at that, it can find willing partners to provide additional locations.
“If we don’t have sites, we’re going to have encampments and we’re going to have folks living on the street, and I think it’s a really simple choice, and I think the public ultimately understands that,” he said.
Fourth District Supervisor Bob Nelson said Santa Maria also has a significant problem of people sleeping in their cars, which needs to be addressed, and he supported acquiring the grant funds for use here rather than allowing it to be spent elsewhwere.
Board Chair and 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann said the Elected Leaders Forum realizes homelessness is a regional problem.
“It’s not an easy issue,” Hartmann said. “It’s probably the most complex issue we face because it’s got so many different aspects of it. … Unless we take this positive view and embrace this while we have funds to do it — which we’ve never had before — we’re just going to have a festering problem.”