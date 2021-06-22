Meeting Tuesday without masks together on the same dais for the first time in more than a year, Santa Barbara County supervisors heard some of the lowest COVID-19 statistics since the start of the pandemic as they continued to support vaccination efforts.
Supervisors also received a final report on the county’s RISE, or Reopening in Safe Environment, program that ended last week when the state lifted most pandemic-related restrictions and heard that concessions granted to businesses could continue after the pandemic ends.
Public Health Department Director Van Do-Reynoso said the county had a COVID-19 case rate of 1.1 per 100,000 per day, adjusted down to 1 per 100,000 based on the 224.4 daily tests, of which just 0.7% overall were positive and 0.9% were positive in health equity metrics.
None of those are used by the state anymore to determine county status under the now-discontinued Blueprint for a Safer Economy.
“So those are really good statistics for us to gauge,” Do-Reynoso said.
Of those eligible, 57.3% have been fully vaccinated and 66.2% have received the single or first of two-dose vaccines. Of the total population, 48.5% are fully vaccinated, while 56% have received the single or first of two-dose vaccines.
Broken down by age, the lowest vaccination percentage is among the 12-to-15 age group with 24% fully vaccinated and 9% having received the single of first of two doses, Do-Reynoso said, noting those represented a 7% increase from last week.
Although the county is still continuing to conduct its mobile vaccination program and held 16 clinics last week, the number of doses administered has steadily declined over the past five weeks from 1,645 to 441.
But the number of people receiving a first dose rose from 142 the previous week to 215.
“So we are seeing an uptick in those wanting a first dose,” Do-Reynoso said, seeing that as an encouraging sign.
Pointing out that 455 county residents died from COVID-19, she said an Infinity Healing Ceremony to commemorate their loss is planned for noon Saturday in Solvang Park.
Participants will come from all areas of the county and a wide range of ethnic, faith and community groups.
In the final report on the RISE program, Assistant County Executive Office Nancy Anderson said businesses can return to normal operations and that the temporary extension of operations into right of ways and parking areas will continue until the state of emergency is ended.
Anderson said emergency temporary food service permits for such businesses as wineries, breweries and distilleries would also continue until additional notice from the county health officer.
Board Chairman and 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson asked about continuing those provisions permanently.
“I think a lot of businesses have made significant investments, and I think the businesses like it and the public likes it,” said Nelson, adding he hoped that would be discussed before the end of the state of emergency.
Anderson said the Planning and Development, Public Works and Public Health departments are already discussing continuance of those policies.
Asked how the county would deal with the issue of masks when the next board meeting on July 13 is opened to the public, Anderson said the public will self-attest to being fully vaccinated by entering without masks and the county will not enforce proof of vaccination to attend.