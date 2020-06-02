County, state tracking success in reopening local economy

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Santa Barbara County is now tracking how reopening segments of the economy is affecting the spread of COVID-19 and whether the county is remaining within the state parameters through an online dashboard that’s available to the public.

County officials said they are waiting for state guidelines on reopening schools and day camps and advised the owners of nail salons and gymnasiums to make preliminary preparations for the third stage of reopening business.

The Board of Supervisors was briefed on the new online dashboard Tuesday during their weekly update on the status of COVID-19 locally.

Van Do-Reynoso, director of the County Health Department, outlined the data points the state will be tracking, including any increase in the rate of new infections, whether there is an increase in the rate of patients being hospitalized, the percentage of intensive care unit beds available and the percentage of ventilators available.

The state is looking for an average daily change in COVID-19 hospitalizations of less than 5%, Do-Reynoso said, and the county’s rate has averaged 0% over both three- and seven-day periods.