County to allow Los Olivos winery to ferment grapes grown elsewhere

“The real goal was to assure there was a connection between the winery and the agricultural operations on the premises,” Planning and Development Department Director Lisa Plowman said, in simplifying the winery ordinances’ intent.

Cushman Winery Corp., which owns Zaca Mesa Winery at 6905 Foxen Canyon Road, not only wanted to use 100% grapes grown elsewhere but also to have a five-year 750-ton limit on imported grapes lifted, which could allow continuous production of wine from grapes not grown locally.

Although the condition commissioners approved wasn’t exactly what the winery had requested, Zaca Mesa representatives appeared satisfied by the result.

“The process has worked,” said Lisa Bodrogi, a land use consultant with Cuvée Connections. “We’re very thankful for that.”

The decision came after a hearing that spanned two meetings and a condition was cobbled together from the Planning and Development Department staff version, based on commissioners’ previous direction, and an alternative condition suggested by winery representatives.

Cushman Winery Corp. took the request to the Planning Commission after Plowman determined the proposed changes did not substantially conform to the winery’s existing conditional use permit and rejected the application.