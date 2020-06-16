COVID-19 cases among ag workers, Hispanics disproportionately higher in Santa Maria

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Hispanics, Latinos and agricultural workers make up a disproportionate number of the COVID-19 cases in the Santa Maria area, where the number of cases is the highest in the county, according to a report delivered to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

Additionally, the greatest concentration of confirmed cases in the city is north of Betteravia Road, south of Main Street and west of Broadway, and younger people and women make up more cases than in the rest of the county.

The information is part of findings in a long-awaited report examining why the number of COVID-19 cases is higher in the Santa Maria area than the rest of the county.

“Latinos and Hispanics in Santa Maria represent a disproportionately higher number of cases compared to their representation in Santa Barbara County population, and in comparison to non-Santa Maria cases," said Van Do-Reynoso, director of the County Public Health Department.

City demographic data as of May 27 was compiled only from those who agreed to be interviewed — a total of 344 patients, with 134 of those from the Santa Maria region — but many of the statistics mirrored those for the county as a whole, which were based on interviews with 443 patients.