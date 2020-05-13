COVID-19 statistics can’t be compared to influenza due to a lack of flu data

He said he also couldn’t graph the total number of influenza and COVID-19 cases nor the number of people who recovered from the two diseases because the flu is not a “reportable” disease, while COVID-19 is.

“Therefore, if we wanted to compare one reportable disease to another reportable disease, we could have plotted this; but unfortunately, with influenza it’s not possible due to lack of those data,” Ansorg said.

However, Ansorg pointed out the infectiousness of COVID-19 is much higher than that of influenza, explaining one person with the flu will infect 1.2 to 1.4 other people, while one person with COVID-19 will infect 2 to 2.5 other people.

He said the death rate for COVID-19 is much higher, about 5.7% nationwide and about 4% in California, while the death rate for influenza is 0.01% to 0.1%.

Ansorg added that the influenza virus has been around a long time and everyone has at least partial immunity to it, but COVID-19 is new and few people have any immunity.

While there are vaccines and medication for influenza, he said, there are no vaccines or medications for COVID-19.