Those who want to cultivate cannabis on land zoned Agriculture 2 in inland Santa Barbara County as well as outdoor cultivation in various industrial and manufacturing zones will be required to obtain a conditional use permit.
New cultivators will no longer be able to operate with a simple land use permit in those zones under ordinance amendments approved unanimously Tuesday by the Board of Supervisors.
Supervisors had requested the need for CUPs as a way to give the Planning Commission — and the board — the ability to condition projects so that they are compatible with the neighborhood or won’t get permits.
The ordinance will become effective in 30 days but won’t become operational until Jan. 31, 2023.
Supervisors agreed to that concession so two applicants, who are nearing the end of the permit process, might have a chance to have their LUPs approved, then go through the anticipated appeals and win, or lose, before the amendments are operational.
Otherwise, if caught without approved permits when the new requirements kick in, the applicants — who have spent months if not years in the process — would have to go back to square one and start all over with an application for a CUP, which has more requirements, takes longer and is more costly.
Other applicants for LUPs who are not close to the end of the process will have to convert their applications to seek CUPs.
Applicants for a cultivation CUP will also be required to include an odor abatement plan if their sites are adjacent to an existing developed rural neighborhood, commonly called an EDRN, or an urban rural boundary or if the area to be cultivated is more than 51% of the gross lot area in AG-2 zones.
But the vote also gave cultivators operating with an LUP the opportunity to add processing facilities with an LUP and those operating with a CUP the ability to add processing with an amended CUP in AG-1, AG-2 and manufacturing zones.
Members of the public who spoke were generally supportive of the amendments, but like some supervisors, they were concerned about the ability to control odor, particularly when processing facilities are added.
“We need to put a brake on adding more odor,” said Nancy Emerson, representing WE Watch, a Santa Ynez Valley watchdog organization, noting that is especially needed in the Buellton area.
“We need to end appeal after appeal because of incompatibility with existing agriculture and neighbors,” Emerson continued. “Your earlier actions placed you and the Planning Commission in a box that made appeals a lose-lose for appellants and other residents and fed the prevailing cynicism about government.
“Today, you can help correct that.”
Marc Chytilo, representing the Coalition for Responsible Cannabis and the Community Subcommittee of Cuyama Valley Cannabis Advisory Committee, said the board should make all cultivation require a CUP and all those CUPs to require an odor control plan.
He also said all processing facilities should require a CUP or only allow those processing cannabis grown on-site to operate with an LUP to avoid the proliferation of regional processing operations.
As an example, he cited West Coast Farms that he said initially proposed a 3,000-square-foot processing facility on its 50-acre cultivation site about 1.2 miles west of Buellton.
West Coast Farms actually proposed two 3,000-square-foot processing facilities for its operation.
Chytilo claimed the company has now applied for an LUP for a 25,000-square-foot processing facility.
“That obviously represents a project that would have a significantly bigger impact because it could serve as a regional processing facility and thereby have a lot more traffic, a lot more hours of operation, noise, lights and other impacts,” he said.
Board Chair and 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann supported Chytilo’s idea.
“We’re in a position of trying to balance quality of life with a new industry and the revenue it can produce,” Hartmann said, but added cultivation can affect quality of life in a very serious way.
“Odor is really the major reason why we want a CUP,” she said.
Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino wasn’t concerned about regional processing facilities, and noted that now almost all processing is done outside the county.
“I think whatever we do to keep it [processed] locally is better than what we have,” he said.