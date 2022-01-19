Das Williams was unanimously elected chairman and Jenelle Osborne was tapped for vice chairman of the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments for the 2022 year.
Williams is the county supervisor representing the 1st District, and Osborne is mayor of Lompoc.
Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse will join the board as a new member at the first meeting of the year Thursday morning.
“2021 saw a once-in-a-generation investment in modernizing public infrastructure on a national level to improve our roads, bridges, broadband and historic commitments to tackle the climate crisis,” Williams said, pledging to work with board colleagues, staff and community partners to ensure state and federal funding will meet demands.
“Together, we will aggressively seek funding to complete the Highway 101 project in the South Coast, work with the community on commuter rail solutions in the Central Coast, and prioritize opportunities to achieve our cities’ and county housing goals in order to reduce traffic and air pollution,” he said.
SBCAG works to solve issues that are far-reaching and affect more than just one city or area, from traffic, housing and growth to air quality and transportation, and next week plans to unveil the first all-electric, battery-powered Clean Air Express bus.
One of its top priorities for 2022 is completing a countywide Broadband Strategic Plan, a spokeswoman said.
The agency is working on the plan with the Broadband Consortium of the Pacific Coast, regional economic development organizations, the county, its eight cities and the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.
Federal and state governments have prioritized funding for communities to provide high-speed internet in homes, schools, health-care facilities, libraries and businesses, the spokeswoman said.
By the end of the year, SBCAG hopes to have a better understanding of the regional broadband infrastructure needs and identify opportunities to increase capacity, improve disaster preparedness and encourage industry competition.
SBCAG’s other goals for the year include starting construction on an improvement project for the intersection of Highway 166 and Black Road, funded by Measure A, west of Santa Maria and adopting updated land-use compatibility plans for each airport in the county.
The agency also hopes to analyze where and how people are traveling within the county, work on a multi-county strategy for expanding zero-emission vehicle infrastructure and install charging infrastructure for new zero-emission Coastal Express buses at the SBCAG Regional Transit Facility in Goleta.
SBCAG also intends to implement state planning grants to accelerate progress on housing and climate commitments and make progress on constructing the first seven miles of the Highway 101 Carpinteria to Santa Barbara Project.
The public can stay informed on construction activities by signing up to receive updates at www.sbroads.com.