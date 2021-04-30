Decision on housing development at Orcutt golf course continued again

Orcutt Rancho LLC has been working for more than five years on a plan to build homes on parcels that lie between and outside the holes at Rancho Maria, with the latest version calling for 129 single-family residences in two separate communities.

The County Planning and Development Department initially prepared findings for recommending supervisors approve the project within the area designated Key Site 21 in the Orcutt Community Plan.

But commissioners rejected approval of the development at a Feb. 10 hearing and asked staff to prepare findings for recommending denial but provided only minimal direction on them.

When they came back at the March 8 meeting, the findings didn’t address all the issues commissioners had discussed at the previous hearing, so staff was asked to include additional reasons using findings suggested by opponents of the project.

When the revised findings were presented Wednesday, most of the commissioners didn’t support them again.

“The findings, I think, someone manufactured … ,” said 5th District Commissioner Dan Blough, noting the big problem for him is that the developer and golf course owners couldn’t negotiate a project acceptable to both.

“I couldn’t support the project today because I don’t think the project is appropriate for the site,” Blough said.

Second District Commissioner Laura Bridley said she believes the proposed development is reasonable, complies with the Orcutt Community Plan guidelines and is probably better than what any proposed future project might be.