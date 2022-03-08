A developer has filed a lawsuit against the city of Solvang and 25 unnamed individuals for allegedly pushing along a major downtown renovation project with assurances that permits were valid, then pulling the rug out from under it after the company had invested millions, forcing it to sell the property.
South Coast Property Company 13-B LP filed the lawsuit in January, alleging a violation of its federal civil rights and promissory estoppel and demanding a jury trial.
Promissory estoppel refers to a promise, even if informal, that a plaintiff relied on to that individual’s or company’s detriment.
The company is seeking damages for an amount to be proven at trial, but the complaint says a total of more than $2.2 million was invested by the company.
It also seeks interest on the damages, punitive damages, costs incurred filing the suit, attorney’s fees and any additional relief determined by the court.
A case management conference is scheduled for May 25 at Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Santa Maria.
"The city has not been served with the lawsuit, and therefore, the city cannot comment on any allegations that might appear in the complaint," Solvang City Manager Xenia Bradford said in response to a request for comment.
Stephanie Goldstein, the attorney representing South Coast Property, did not respond to a call for comment.
At the center of the dispute is the former Hans Christian Andersen Square, informally known as the “waterwheel building,” at 425 First St.
Three buildings there once housed several small retail shops, professional offices, a restaurant and a museum but sat empty and deteriorating until the approximately half-acre parcel was purchased by South Coast Property for $1.15 million in 2013.
South Coast Property principal Brian Raschiatore spent his youth in Solvang and, like many, remembered the waterwheel that once turned on the side of the building facing the corner of First Street and Molle Way.
His initial plan was to turn the property into a 22-room resort hotel by demolishing the existing café and museum, called Building A, and replacing it with a three-story restaurant, banquet hall, hotel lobby with retail space and a rooftop pool.
Buildings B and C would be renovated, according to the general allegations in the complaint.
The company submitted a development plan to the city and obtained the approval of the design from the Solvang Board of Architectural Review that year and approval from the Planning Commission in 2014, the complaint says.
A host of revisions
Two project revisions quickly followed the initial plan, and each was approved, with conditions, by the Planning Commission in June and August.
Based on the approvals, the company began work to satisfy the conditions, finalized its construction loan package, hired a designer and grading engineer and applied for building and other permits, the complaint says.
In May 2015, the city confirmed the land use clearance, according to the complaint.
Between that time and 2017, the company reengaged the designer to work with potential contractors in order to apply for a construction loan.
At the same time, the company redesigned the façade to make it look more upscale and received Board of Architectural Review approval, the complaint says.
After choosing a construction bid and submitting the loan application, the company was told it would have to lower construction costs and add more rooms to maximize the lender’s investment.
The plan was significantly redesigned to increase guest suites to 25 by renovating Building A with a new kitchen, dining room and bar, adding a dining deck and a hotel lobby and converting part of it into a guest room, the complaint says.
Buildings B and C would be renovated to create guest rooms, public restrooms, a hotel office and employee restrooms and locker room.
A question of time
Before the plan was submitted, South Coast Property contacted the city in February 2017 about obtaining a time extension for the development plan, which the company believed would expire three years after either of the 2014 revised plan approvals.
The complaint says assistant planner Brynda Messer responded that if the company started construction on buildings B and C, the plan would not expire and advised the company to “get to work.”
While waiting for the city to approve the latest revision but still worried about permits expiring, South Coast Property sent a follow-up email to Messer, who the complaint says responded:
“[The city does] not want to expire anything. The newest submittal that is being plan-checked to date will replace the older permit once it is issued. Since we are working on your substantial conformity and working out your in-lieu parking agreements, we will not expire anything.”
The city approved the final plan in July 2017, and the company obtained updated structural calculations and Fire Department clearance, demolished all the bathroom fixtures, completed exploratory demolition and installed a temporary power pole, the complaint says.
Although South Coast Property wanted to wait for plan check and lender approval before starting work, the complaint says, the city insisted South Coast move forward with demolition and issued permits to demolish the interiors in April and May 2018.
In September, the city said the revised building plans were consistent with the final plan, and South Coast Property obtained a permit to remodel Building A and paid the school district fees.
The company then decided to switch contractors due to cost, whereupon the city issued a new permit to demolish Building A and the construction bid was finalized, the complaint says.
In November 2019, the company submitted its revised business plan, construction bid, permits and approved plans to obtain a construction loan.
The bottom falls out
The complaint alleges South Coast Property sent two letters to the city in late 2019 requesting a preconstruction development meeting but received no immediate response.
That’s when everything began to unravel.
The complaint “alleges that in or about the end of 2019, there was essentially no planning department and/or commission at the city because the city had fired many of them [and] alleges that there was ongoing internal upheaval in the city.”
In a Dec. 10 meeting, Raschiatore, his assistant, the entire architectural team and the contractor were allegedly told by building official Steven Stuart, building inspector Alan Cooper, City Manager Xenia Bradford and City Attorney Chip Wullbrandt that the development plan expired based on the June 2014 plan and, therefore, the company’s building permits were invalid.
The company was told it would have to start the planning process all over from the beginning, according to the complaint.
In February 2020, the company asked the city if it could return the property to its original use, but the city refused allegedly because the company completed substantial construction work by demolishing the interior.
Fearing a repeat of history, the company sold the property in its “as is” condition and filed a claim for damages with the city, which didn’t respond within the statutory time limit, according to the complaint.
Subsequently, the company filed the lawsuit.