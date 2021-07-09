Santa Barbara County is preparing to declare its own drought emergency after Gov. Gavin Newsom added the county and eight others, including San Luis Obispo County, to his previously issued regional drought emergency declaration.
Tom Fayram, deputy director of water resources for the County Public Works Department, said the county intends to declare a drought emergency but didn’t say when that would take place.
The proposal is not on the Board of Supervisors meeting agenda for Tuesday.
Newsom announced the nine counties being added to the drought declaration Thursday in a visit to Lopez Lake, east of Arroyo Grande, which as of Friday was down to 34.6% of its 49,338 acre-foot capacity.
He also called on Californians to cut water use by 15%, which could save as much as 850,000 acre-feet of water over the next year.
An acre-foot is about 326,000 gallons, or enough to meet the average yearly water needs of about six people in most urban settings.
The addition of the nine counties will bring the total number under the declaration to 50.
A spokesman for Newsom’s office said the declaration will allow state agencies to support drought response more quickly through such actions as expediting water purchases and contracting to complete projects to increase water supplies.
In May, Newsom proposed $5.1 billion in water resiliency investments over four years to bolster the state’s emergency drought response, build regional capacity to endure drought and safeguard water supplies.
At this point, the state Legislature has not actually allocated funds for any specific projects.
So realistically, what does being added to the drought declaration do for the county?
Fayram said the declaration is “the start of a process,” but he quickly named a couple of benefits.
“Obviously, it raises the awareness that things are looking very dry,” he said. “When you step back, you really have to wonder if we ever came out of the last drought. We had a couple of years of respite, but not enough for the reservoirs or aquifers to recover to any extent. We’re still in a continuation of that.”
Fayram said the other benefit is that the county can take advantage of any state funding that might become available for emergency projects to increase water supplies.
But even better, he said, would be funding for long-term projects that can increase water resiliency so the county doesn’t have to react after a drought strikes.
While some have advocated dredging reservoirs to add capacity, Fayram said that “really doesn’t cut it,” pointing out that to increase the yield by 100 acre-feet, a total of 1,000 acre-feet of mud would have to be removed via an endless line of trucks — and what to do with all that mud raises other environmental concerns.
“It would be cheaper to raise the dam,” he said. “But of course, you’ve got to have the rain.”
With the county sitting alongside the Pacific Ocean, desalination is an obvious potential source of water.
“If this drought prolongs and we have severe water shortages, it seems to me that [desalination] rises to the top,” Fayram said, adding solar or wind power could generate the amount of energy necessary to operate desalination plants.
But he sees another water source that could be more easily developed with state funding.
“What we’re looking at is more recycled water from some areas,” Fayram said, noting Laguna Sanitation District is already using recycled wastewater to irrigate Waller Park in Santa Maria and cut down on groundwater use.
Making wastewater potable requires filtering it through earth via percolation into the groundwater basin or increasing the level of treatment at the wastewater plants.
“The water’s there,” he said. “We just have to treat it to whatever level we need to reuse it.”