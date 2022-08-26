A showdown is looming between the governor, who wants to keep Diablo Canyon Power Plant operating another 10 years, and opponents who say it should be shuttered as planned in 2025 — and the state Legislature is caught in the crossfire.

Right now the clock is ticking down the days until “high noon,” when legislators must bite the bullet and decide whose side they’re on.

Supporters, including some previously opposed to nuclear power, and opponents of the plan are weighing in with the Legislature, hoping to influence that decision.

