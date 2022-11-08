Incumbent Nancy Schuler-Jones held an early lead Tuesday night in the race for Lompoc school board.
Schuler-Jones, the current school board president, is up against five challengers and is seeking a second term. Early results show Schuler-Jones with 1,647 votes or 27%, with challenger Bree Valla and Jerri Thiel trailing close behind.
Valla had a slight lead over Thiel with 21.8% of votes versus Thiel's 21.09%. The difference between the contenders was approximately 45 votes.
Other candidates on the ballot included John Galisky, Joshua Zebley and Kathy Howard. In order of appearance, early numbers are being reported as: 1,156 votes or 18.6%; 478 votes or 8%; and 229 votes or 3.68%.
The at-large seat to be filled is a four-year term of which two years remain after former Lompoc Unified School District Board President Bill Heath resigned from the post on Dec. 13.
An unchallenged campaign for the District 3 seat was filled by William “Franky” Caldeira, whose name was not listed on the ballot since his appointment was determined by elected district members.
Caldeira previously filled Heath's seat on a provisional basis after his resignation. The temporary seat termed out and opened to an at-large voters' choice, a result still to be finalized.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.