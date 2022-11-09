Steven Funkhouser appears to have taken the Santa Maria City Council District 3 seat over incumbent Gloria Soto, while Maribel Aguilera-Hernandez apparently won the District 4 seat over opponent Carol Karamitsos, according to unofficial returns reported Wednesday morning by the Santa Barbara County Elections Division.
They will be declared the final winners if ballots remaining to be counted don’t result in major percentage swings and the results are certified by Dec. 16.
Both races were close when the results initially released after the polls closed at 8 p.m. showed Funkhouser with a one-vote lead over Soto and Karamitsos with a 20-vote lead over Aguilera-Hernandez.
But unofficial totals released Wednesday morning, with all 14 District 3 precincts partially reporting, showed Funkhouser pulled in 1,013 votes, for 51.5%, compared to Soto’s 948 votes, or 48.2%.
In District 4, with all 13 precincts partially reporting, Aguilera-Hernandez had gathered 1,686 votes, for 51.1%, while Karamitsos received 1,594 votes, or 48.3%.
Percentages don’t equal exactly 100 due to rounding off and eight votes cast for write-in candidates in District 3 and 21 votes for write-ins in District 4.
The race for District 4 had no incumbent running because Etta Waterfield chose not to seek re-election and plans to retire elsewhere.
District 3 consists of the southwest section of the city, bounded roughly by Broadway and the Orcutt Expressway, Stowell Road, Black Road and Union Valley Parkway.
District 4 encompasses an area generally bounded by Highway 101, West Main Street, Broadway and the Orcutt Expressway and Santa Maria Way, plus an eastern wing.
County Registrar of Voters Joe Holland said the initial report on vote totals would consist of vote-by-mail ballots received before Election Day, with unofficial results reported the next morning.
Provisional and vote-by-mail ballots received Election Day and mail-in ballots postmarked that day and arriving within seven days will be counted this week, but the results won’t be posted until Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Holland said he doesn’t expect those ballots to affect the outcomes because so few are expected.
All four candidates campaigned on tackling many of the same issues facing the city, although their top priorities weren’t the same.
Soto said the most pressing problem for the city is a lack of affordable housing, which she said can be addressed by adopting an ordinance that requires all new residential developments to set aside a percentage of units for low-income families.
She also wants the city to create a housing trust fund to help with down payments for low-income families trying to purchase a home or to help purchase land for affordable housing development.
Funkhouser’s top priority was tackling crime and making the city a safe place to live by increasing the size of the police force, thus reducing individuals’ workload and putting more officers on the streets.
He said that would reduce the crime rate, which he said is rising but the city hasn’t done enough to reverse it.
Aguilera-Hernandez also said the most pressing issue for the city is public safety, which she said is tied in with drug abuse and mental health care, which combined with a lack of affordable housing lowers the quality of life in the city.
Her solution is to supplement the police force with mental health workers, who can respond with officers when someone is in a mental health crisis, and she wants the city and county to work together on solutions for housing the homeless.
Karamitsos said her top priority is to preserve and enhance city residents’ quality of life by developing a new General Plan, improving support for first responders, working with other government agencies and strengthening ties with businesses and nonprofit organizations.