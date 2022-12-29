Santa Maria, Lompoc, New Cuyama and Santa Barbara County as a whole would benefit from seven “transformative” projects if they are approved for state Regional Early Action Planning grant funding.

Santa Barbara County Association of Governments board of directors selected the seven from 24 potential projects to include in an application for nearly $5.3 million from REAP 2.0, which is focused on accelerating the state’s housing and climate goals, an SBCAG spokeswoman said.

Assembly Bill 140, approved in 2021, made $600 million available statewide for planning and capital projects in support of each region’s sustainable communities strategy, which in Santa Barbara County is called Connected 2050.

