A 20-foot-tall greenhouse on the edge of Solvang's city limits was approved over opposition by neighbors Tuesday on a split vote of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.
The board voted 3-2, with 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann and 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart dissenting, to uphold an appeal of the Planning Commission’s denial of the project filed by owner Steve Decker.
Supervisors first considered the appeal nearly a year ago, and at that time sent it back to staff to conduct additional environmental reviews that came back this week with the same conclusions as before.
Tuesday’s approval means Decker can build a 15,648-square-foot greenhouse with a rooftop solar array on a 5.24-acre agricultural-zoned parcel that also contains his existing residence near the end of Fredensborg Canyon Road.
Construction will include demolishing 3,329-square feet of existing greenhouses, sheds and storage containers, drilling a new well, installing a new septic system, planting 3,930 square feet of new landscaping and providing an 11-space parking lot.
Six people will be employed full time growing vegetables in the greenhouse, where blackout curtains will prevent interior light from affecting nighttime darkness, according to a county staff report.
Hartmann, whose district encompasses the project site, based her vote to deny the appeal on her interpretation of a Santa Ynez Valley Community Plan goal to preserve and support agriculture land use and encourage “appropriate” agricultural expansion.
She argued the plan recognized how ag lands were changing from larger commercial properties to smaller more residential lots, and “here it was more horses and goats and 4-H and that kind of thing.”
“Nobody expected to be living next to a commercial agriculture operation with employees and parking lots and a huge industrial-sized building in their neighborhood that’s highly visible,” Hartmann said, referring to neighbors’ objection to the mass and size of the greenhouse.
Considering “appropriate” in that context, she said the project is inconsistent with the Santa Ynez Valley Community Plan, and Hart supported that position.
County Planning and Development Department staff found the project was consistent with the Community Plan and met all the requirements of land use ordinances, which Director Lisa Plowman said do not contain the word “appropriate.”
The board majority had issues with the term “appropriate” and based their decision on the fact the land is zoned for agriculture, the project is a permitted use, is consistent with development standards, meets the county’s land use codes and is consistent with the Community Plan.
“I don’t think the word ‘appropriate,’ for my comfort level, is something that is that subjective,” 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson said. “I think that it’s appropriate for the zoning, and this is an agricultural use, you know, it’s not something that is … is ancillary to agriculture, it is agriculture, and as frustrating as that might be for the neighborhood or for the board, I can’t go anywhere besides supporting Mr. Decker.”
First District Supervisor Das Williams agreed.
“Well, you know I do have that question of whether that word ‘appropriate’ is enough of a hood to make these projects fundamentally discretionary,” Williams said.
He added that normally when things fit with zoning, they aren’t something discretionary for the board.
“Well I don’t think anybody’s jumping up and down and celebrating this project,” said 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino. “But, at the end of the day, it does meet the criteria of the zoning.”
He recommended Decker get together with neighbors and try to come up with something that works.
“I think this all goes back to zoning as far as, folks want to be in ag, in an ag setting, until somebody wants to do something ag in that area, and then it’s wait a minute, that’s not what we do here,” Lavagnino said.
Like Nelson, he said he’s not a fan of the project, but he said the board couldn’t pick and choose which projects it approves.