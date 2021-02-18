Gregg Hart named vice chair of LOSSAN board

Santa Barbara County 2nd District Supervisor Gregg Hart has been named vice chairman of the Los Angeles–San Diego–San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor Agency Board of Directors for 2021, a spokesman for the agency said.
Dana Reed, mayor pro tem for the city of Indian Wells, was elected chairman of the 11-person board of directors for LOSSAN, which manages the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner rail service between San Luis Obispo and San Diego.
The two will provide oversight of initiatives in LOSSAN’s business plan for 2021-22 and 2022-23 that includes major goals and objectives for managing the Pacific Surfliner as well as the budget to administer, market and operate the service, the spokesman said.
Hart previously served as the original manager of the Santa Barbara County Association of Government’s traffic solutions program, deputy executive director of SBCAG, a member of the Santa Barbara City Council and Planning Commission, and a member of the Coastal Commission.
For more information about the Pacific Surfliner, visit www.pacificsurfliner.com.
