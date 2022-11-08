Democrat Gregg Hart is holding a solid lead over Republican Mike Stoker in the race for the 37th Assembly District race, according to early results released by the California Secretary of State’s Office shortly after the polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Hart has amassed 42,310 votes for 60.8% of the ballots counted to lead Stoker, who has garnered 27,291 votes for 39.2% of ballots counted, according to unofficial results.

The 37th District seat has no incumbent, as the 2021 redistricting left first-time legislator Steve Bennett of Ventura outside the new district.

