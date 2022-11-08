Democrat Gregg Hart is still holding the lead over Republican Mike Stoker in the race for the 37th Assembly District race following the second update to the results released by the California Secretary of State’s Office shortly after the polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
With 28 of 306 precincts partially reporting, Hart has lost 0.2 percentage points, which have been picked up by Stoker
Hart has pulled in 43,136 votes for 60.6% of the ballots counted and remains ahead of Stoker, who has gathered 27,988 votes for 39.4% of ballots counted, according to the updated unofficial results.
The 37th District seat has no incumbent, as the 2021 redistricting left first-time legislator Steve Bennett of Ventura outside the new district.
The district now encompasses all of Santa Barbara County plus a little sliver of the southwestern corner of San Luis Obispo County, and the totals reported are districtwide.
Stoker is a former Santa Barbara County supervisor representing the 2nd and 5th districts, and Hart is currently a supervisor representing the 2nd District.
While Stoker has longtime name recognition from his previous extensive public service, he has still faced an uphill battle in a district where the number of registered Democrats is nearly double the number registered Republicans.
To win, Stoker had to earn the support of voters with no party preference, who account for only about 5% less than the number of registered Republicans.
Hart’s campaign platform included supporting early childhood education as well as creating a trained workforce and policies to help farmers grow to help strengthen the state’s economy.
He also supported investing in the state’s infrastructure, including green and sustainable transportation options, and protecting the environment.
Stoker campaigned on changing the direction California is going, opposing new taxes and fees, supporting law enforcement and opposing legislation that makes it harder for businesses to operate.
He supported policies to increase the water supply and energy as well as lowering gasoline prices.
Hart was the first manager of Santa Barbara County Association of Government’s Traffic Solutions program and later served as deputy executive director of SBCAG.
He also served as a Santa Barbara planning commissioner and as a member of the California Coastal Commission.
Stoker served as chairman of the County Air Pollution Control District, a director on the Southern California Hazardous Waste Management Board, chairman of the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board and the deputy secretary of state.
Most recently, he was administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency’s Southwest Region.