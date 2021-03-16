Health officer says Santa Barbara County could triple vaccination rate if more doses supplied

In addition, she said, another 2,340 second doses were sent to Lompoc Valley Medical Center to administer as first doses.

This week, 24% of the county’s allocation, or 2,740 doses, will be directed toward agricultural workers through a Public Health Department clinic at Hancock College and at Marian Regional Medical Center.

Do-Reynoso noted that the state has asked counties to set aside 40% of their vaccine allotments for people in the lowest quartile of the Health Equity Metric, that is, people who are likely to be the least healthy and have the least access to medical care due to their economic positions.

She said Santa Barbara County has three of the 400 ZIP codes the state has identified as being in that lowest quartile — 93254 in Cuyama, 93434 in Guadalupe and 93458 in Santa Maria.

Board Chairman and 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson asked about President Joe Biden’s claim that vaccine would be provided for every adult by the end of May and how the county’s vaccination ability might be come April 1.

“It’s all about production, and the more vaccine we get the better,” responded Dr. Henning Ansorg, county public health officer. “I feel quite optimistic at this point, just seeing what is happening, and we have the infrastructure in place.

“Even when Blue Shield comes into effect as our distributor, we will continue with our current infrastructure that has proven very efficient,” Ansorg said. “We can double our efforts very easily, maybe triple, with the current infrastructure. And I think Santa Barbara County, come the end of May, will be in a very good position — that’s my prediction.”