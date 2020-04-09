Hearing on Herbal Angels cannabis cultivation project in Cebada Canyon to continue May 27

They also wanted to know why the operation would need so many large water tanks and wanted an evaluation of the outdoor odor control system that would be located around the greenhouses but on only two small portions of the project perimeter.

Legal implications

But some of the commissioners’ reluctance to approve the project seemed to be swayed more by a raid the Sheriff’s Cannabis Compliance Team conducted in December 2019, even though the staff said the legal issues should not be considered in the permit deliberations.

“Operations on the property have ceased,” Planning and Development Department Director Lisa Plowman told the commission. “The issue today is use on the property, not the users.”

Plowman said the legal ramifications of the criminal case would come into play when the operators apply for a business license.

One commissioner also pointed out the case has not gone to trial and people are assumed innocent until proven guilty.

But 3rd District Commissioner John Parke disagreed with Plowman about whether that criminal case should be considered, saying it went to the credibility of the applicant.