Hearing on housing project near Rancho Maria continued again by Santa Barbara County Planning Commission
Hearing on housing project near Rancho Maria continued again by Santa Barbara County Planning Commission

100820-smt-photo-Rancho-Maria-4
A golfer tees off on the 11th hole at Rancho Maria Golf Club in October. The land behind the tee box could become housing under a plan reviewed by the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission. 

 Jason Anderson, Staff

Santa Barbara County Planning Commission was poised to deny a 143-home development proposed within and adjacent to Rancho Maria Golf Club, but instead voted 5-0 Thursday to continue the hearing until Feb. 3.

Commissioners hope the developers can get together with the golf course owners and come up with a project that will be better for both of them as well as for the community, although several expressed doubt that the two sides can reach an agreement.

The hearing on the Neighborhoods at Willow Creek and Hidden Canyon, as the two halves of the development are called, started at the Oct. 14 regular meeting and was continued to the special meeting Thursday to give both sides a chance to work out issues raised by the commission and the public.

Located on the southwest side of Highway 1 about half a mile northwest of the Solomon Road intersection, the 340-acre Key Site 21 consists of seven parcels — the nearly 130-acre Rancho Maria Golf Club, three parcels totaling 189.2 acres owned by the developers, Orcutt Rancho LLC, and three other parcels totaling 22.9 acres under two other owners.

Orcutt Rancho proposes to leave a 12.5-acre parcel in open space and develop 89 home lots on one 70-acre parcel to be known as Willow Creek and 54 home lots on the remaining 106.7-acre parcel to be known as Hidden Canyon.

100820-smt-photo-Rancho-Maria-3
A foursome of golfers fixes ball marks and lines up putts on the 12th green recently at Rancho Maria Golf Club. The view of the valley from the top of the course could change with the addition of housing surrounded by holes 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 and 18.

The two sides didn’t reach an agreement but developers did make changes to the proposal, including moving the public hiking trail route on the east side and shifting a safety net and trees and offering to build a block wall on the west side, among other alternations.

But the changes weren’t enough to win the commission’s support.

Commissioner John Parke, whose 3rd District encompasses the project location identified in the Orcutt Community Plan as Key Site 21, was ready to move denial of the project following Thursday’s public hearing that lasted about five hours.

“I do believe there’s an approvable project here, but I think it would require substantial redesign from the applicant and substantial cooperation and reconfiguration of portions of the golf course by the golf course people,” Parke said.

“In regard to this particular project before us, I cannot support it,” he said.

Key Site 21 overview map

A map taken from a Santa Barbara County Planning and Development Department staff report on the proposed Neighborhoods of Willow Creek and Hidden Canyon show how the two residential developments would fit in with Rancho Maria Golf Club on the property designated Key Site 21.

Parke called the odd configuration of the properties a “historical accident” and, because the subdivision was never approved, claimed they are illegal parcels for both the developer and the golf course owners.

He said he didn’t like the configuration, grading, filling in of a ravine, the impact of multiple entrances on traffic safety and mitigation measures on flora and fauna that would be impacted by the development.

“I think this is a perfect example of leapfrogging and sprawl,” he said.

Other commissioners agreed with much of Parke’s comments and raised other issues.

“My biggest problem I have with this project is its direct proximity to farmland,” said 4th District Commissioner Larry Ferini, adding the farm to the west is a high-activity farm.

“So basically what we’d be doing is inserting a finger of urban activity into the middle of this farmground,” he said. “I just think this is a really bad idea.”

Ferini said the project was never popular with the community.

Architectural styles for Willow Creek, Hidden Canyon

An illustration from the specific plan for the Neighborhoods of Willow Creek and Hidden Canyon show examples of the architectural styles that would be used in the residential developments proposed for Key Site 21, where Rancho Maria Golf Club is located.

“I agree this is just not the best design and layout I’ve seen in a project,” said 5th District Commissioner Dan Blough, adding the golf course should have been extensively redesigned, but added, “The developer, in my view, has a right to develop this property … [and is] entitled to a development. Is it this project? No, but it’s pretty close.”

He noted that if the project was rejected, traffic problems that exist on Highway 1 at that location won’t get solved.

Blough said he wanted to continue the project for one or two months and would like to put pressure on the golf course owners to sit down with the developer to come up with a better plan.

“If they can’t, I’m inclined to approve this project,” Blough said.

But 1st District Commissioner Michael Cooney was skeptical, saying the suggestion the two sides could get together to solve the issues was “hopeless,” questioning what incentive golf course owners would have and noting the developers had made a good-faith effort to do that already.

“It doesn’t work here because the cards are held by history and the golf course,” Cooney said.

Board Chairwoman and 2nd District Commissioner Laura Bridley also couldn’t see the two sides coming together, noting she was “very concerned about the dueling opinions on water” and biological impacts.

“I have a panacea about our community plans [that] are what should get developed,” she said. “They guide us, but we don’t have to implement them.”

Because the staff had presented the council only with findings for approval, the issue had to be continued anyway so the staff could develop findings for denial, so Parke was willing to extend the continuance to give the two sides one more chance.

