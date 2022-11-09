Challenger Christina Hernandez appears to have captured the Guadalupe City Council seat of incumbent Eugene Costa Jr., according to unofficial results released Wednesday by the Santa Barbara County Elections Division.

Unofficial results, with all six precincts partially reporting, show Hernandez pulled in 470 votes for 57.6% of the ballots counted, while Costa garnered 315 votes for 38.6%.

Hernandez held the lead from the time the first preliminary results were released about 20 minutes after the polls closed at 8 p.m.

