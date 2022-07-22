More than $16.6 million is allocated in bills approved by the House of Representatives for Santa Barbara County, including projects in Santa Maria, Orcutt, Lompoc and the Santa Ynez Valley.

On Thursday, Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, who pushed for the funds, announced the allocations were approved in House bills.

However, those appropriations will also have to be approved by the Senate before any dollars start flowing down the pipeline.

