Housing, transportation issues raised at Santa Barbara County climate workshop

Participants at a Santa Barbara County Climate Action Plan workshop Thursday listed housing and transportation as two linked issues that need to be addressed to achieve emission reduction targets.

Increasing alternative energy sources, reusing waste, maintaining habitats, and protecting and using open space and agricultural lands for carbon sequestration were also suggestions given by those who attended the virtual workshop as part of the county’s One Climate initiative.

But at least one participant cautioned against taking on too many varied and detailed projects at the same time.

“The more this project tries to address every conceivable problem, the less the chances of success,” Dennis Beebe said during the first of two workshop sessions.

The workshop provided a brief summary of the county’s climate action history, successes and lessons learned. Participants also were given the chance to contribute ideas for future policies, projects and programs for reducing emissions through small-group breakout sessions.