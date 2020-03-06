Huge tax increase, AB5 cleanup, infrastructure bills on horizon, Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham says

Assmemblyman Jordan Cunningham introduces Diablo desal bill Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham, R-Templeton, has introduced new legislation aimed at studying the viability of using Diablo Canyon Power Plant'…

Cleaning up the problems caused by AB 5 not only for businesses but also for independent contractors is one of the issues he said he hopes can be resolved in the upcoming legislative session.

AB 5 limits how many times a business can use an independent contractor without hiring that person as a regular employee, and Cunningham said it has “fired an arrow into the heart” of the American tradition of self-employed people to set their own hours, their own compensation and which jobs they take.

“There are a host of industries really being harmed by this bill,” Cunningham said. “Except for the gas tax, I’ve gotten more complaints about AB 5 than any other bill.”

He noted that so far this year, 37 bills have been introduced to deal with problems caused by AB 5.

Cunningham said that in the run-up to the Nov. 3 election, Californians can expect to be bombarded by campaign messages for the California Tax on Commercial and Industrial Properties for Education and Local Government Funding Initiative, more commonly referred to as the Split Roll Initiative.

