Members and representatives of the immigrant community called on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors and the Sheriff’s Office to end inmate transfers to federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody during a TRUTH Act forum Tuesday.
All but one of 17 public speakers asked that the county stop all cooperation with ICE, as some other counties have done, during the report from the Sheriff’s Office about immigration officials’ interaction with County Jail staff and immigrant inmates.
However, neither the board or Sheriff's Office representatives gave any indication they would make such a move.
According to the Sheriff’s Office report, all arrests are reported to the U.S. Department of Justice, which then provides information to ICE, which can then contact the jail and request information on when undocumented immigrant inmates are to be released.
The Sheriff’s Office only responds if inmates meet certain criteria, and last year ICE requested information on 101 undocumented immigrants, although information was not provided on all of them.
But of the 101 inmates, ICE only picked up two following their release from County Jail.
Public speakers talked about how undocumented immigrants had been picked up for minor offenses like driving without a license or even jaywalking, been jailed and then transferred to ICE for deportation.
“Sheriff [Bill] Brown and our entire Sheriff’s Office team want to be perfectly clear: We do not enforce federal immigration law, and we are committed to properly applying the rule of law as it relates to the Trust, Truth and Values Act — and ultimately finding the right balance in protecting our overall communities as well as the individuals within those communities,” Undersheriff Craig Bonner said.
He also said the Sheriff’s Office does not transfer inmates to ICE, which would mean delivering a restrained individual directly to another agency.
“In this case, that’s not what we’re doing,” Bonner said. “We are releasing the person from our custody. And if ICE isn’t there, they are walking down the road, and we’re not going to stop them.”
Second District Supervisor Laura Capps asked Bonner what noncooperation with ICE would look like.
“So, there are other counties that 100%, the person could be a mass murderer, ‘we won’t cooperate,’” Bonner responded. “[They] do exactly what we do with the lower level stuff, they just file it away. That’s what it would look like, potentially.
“I mean that’s an extreme example of it, and that’s when I spoke about this is really about finding balance,” he added. “Obviously, I don’t think any of us wants, if a mass murderer is in our community, to not communicate.
“To the same point, if someone has committed a very minor violation — jaywalking or something like that that has come up — yes, we don’t want someone to get deported over something like that.”
Board Chairman and 1st District Supervisor Das Williams noted the board could pass a resolution calling for noncooperation with ICE but it would not be enforceable because the sheriff is separately elected and supervisors have no control over how the Sheriff’s Office operates.
As for the public stories of people being swept up for minor violations and deported, Bonner said when ICE is operating in the county, the individuals have “police” printed across their backs.
He said people might assume that means local police when that’s not the case.
Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino said something that would be more valuable than getting the data from the Sheriff’s Office annual forum would be to have ICE provide data on all the agency’s activity in the county.
He alluded to contacting Congressman Salud Carbajal to see if that could happen “so we can peel away the onion a little more.”