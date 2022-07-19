The Lompoc City Council and Planning Commission will hold a joint meeting at 4:30 p.m. today at Lompoc City Hall to discuss transportation and beautification improvements proposed along H Street and Ocean Avenue.
Members of the public are invited to attend in person at the council chambers or virtually. The meeting will be broadcast live on Comcast Channel 23 and on the radio at KPEG 100.9 FM.
The Streetscape Multimodal Improvement Plan includes proposed bicycle and pedestrian improvements, and streetscape design and beautification upgrades along Lompoc’s major transportation corridors of H Street and Ocean Avenue.